AMOTEKUN: Ondo speaker confirms receipt of bill

By Dayo Johnson

LEADERSHIP of the Ondo state House of Assembly Thursday confirmed the receipt of the bill on the south-west Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps codenamed “Operation Amotekun” from the executive arm of government.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun confirmed this to Vanguard in Akure, the state capital.

According to him ” Yes we received the bill from governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday night ( Wednesday).

Oloyelogun who said the assembly is presently on recess would soon reconvene to give the bill accelerated passage because of its importance.

He was however not categorical when the house would reconvene to deliberate on the bill.

But a source within the assembly confided in Vanguard that the leadership had directed the clerk of the assembly to recall the members to attend to the urgent state matter.

The source said the members have agreed to reconvene next week to pass the bill into law.

Recall that the State Executive Council on Wednesday approved a draft bill of the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps codenamed “Operation Amotekun”.

The bill was immediately transmitted to the State Assembly last night for legislative scrutiny after which it would be passed into Law.

Commissioner for information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo said this in a statement in Akure.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kola Olawoye, SAN presented the bill to the state governor at the EXCO meeting held on Wednesday.

Briefing newsmen, the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo said that “The Draft Bill has 6 Parts and 44sections. It is also gratifying to disclose that every apprehension or fears expressed have been adequately looked into.

“This is even as traditional Rulers will now have roles to play in the operations of the security outfit pursuant to its passage into law by the State Assembly.

Ojogo said that ” Government finds it pertinent to reiterate that this laudable initiative is aimed at complementing the efforts of the Nation’s security agencies.

