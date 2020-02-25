Breaking News
Translate

Amotekun Corps will assist police curb insecurity — Osun Speaker

On 2:50 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Amotekun Corps will assist police curb insecurity — Osun Speaker

Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye, expressed optimism that  Amotekun  Corps will assist the police and other security agencies to carry out lawful activities that will maintain law and order in the state.

Owoeye noted that the recruitment of  Amotekun  Corps will reduce the rate of unemployment in the state of Osun and the South Western States.

Also speaking, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, noted that peace and security is the principal factor for business and investment.

READ ALSO: Amotekun: No going back — Obasa, Aare Gani Adams

Oyetola said: “If  Amotekun works, investment windows will be open. Amotekun will give wings to the Osun Economic and Investment Summit as well as the Osun Investment Promotion Agency which are our windows to economic and industrial transformation.

“No state or nation can be stronger than the quality of its laws. Amotekun is as strong as we elect to make it, especially at this public hearing, whose outcome shall polish and enrich its legal outlook and determine the quality of the peace and prosperity we enjoy.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!