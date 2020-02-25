Amotekun Corps will assist police curb insecurity — Osun Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye, expressed optimism that Amotekun Corps will assist the police and other security agencies to carry out lawful activities that will maintain law and order in the state.

Owoeye noted that the recruitment of Amotekun Corps will reduce the rate of unemployment in the state of Osun and the South Western States.

Also speaking, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, noted that peace and security is the principal factor for business and investment.

Oyetola said: “If Amotekun works, investment windows will be open. Amotekun will give wings to the Osun Economic and Investment Summit as well as the Osun Investment Promotion Agency which are our windows to economic and industrial transformation.

“No state or nation can be stronger than the quality of its laws. Amotekun is as strong as we elect to make it, especially at this public hearing, whose outcome shall polish and enrich its legal outlook and determine the quality of the peace and prosperity we enjoy.”

