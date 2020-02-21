Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

….Holds public hearing, Monday

Lagos—Lagos State House of Assembly, on Thursday, committed the Bill for a Law to establish the State Security outfit, “Amotekun” Corps, 2020 to the House Committee on Information, Publicity, Security and Strategy and report back to the House sine die.

The House, however, fixed a public hearing on the Bill, entitled “a House of Assembly Bill No. 5 Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, LNSC, Amendment Bill 2020 And for Connected Purposes” for Monday February, 24th, 2020.

Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, at the plenary, subsequently, committed the bill to the House Committee, headed by Mr. Tunde Braimoh, for public hearing.

The Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni had informed the House that he received a letter from the state’s Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 on the amendment of the LNSC.

The Bill was subsequently, read first and second times at the plenary.

The Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade, Ikorodu 1, said that the Bill is an executive bill, but predicated on the private member bill that established LNSC, which he said has been working well.

Agunbiade added, “It is meant to energise and strengthen the security that we have in Lagos State based on the challenges in the state and in the South West.

“It tries to create a unit out of the LNSC to be referred to as “Amotekun” Corps to take charge of security in certain areas such as: in the forest, highway and other places to protect us against hoodlums, cattle rustling and others.

“It will have a commander and Amotekun Corps would bear arms with the permission of the police. They will cooperate with other security platforms in Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti and Osun States,” he said.

The Majority Leader stressed that LNSC has a clause that will provide for Amotekun.

In his contribution, Mr. Oluyinka Ogundimu, (Agege 2), while supporting the Bill, commended the foresight of the Lagos State House of Assembly on the security of the state.

Ogundimu stated that the law covers wider areas and made internal security a priority.

He called for local content in the bill, adding that they needed people with native intelligence, and that whoever would be appointed as the Head of the unit should be approved by the House.

Also Mr. Tunde Braimoh (Kosofe 2) said that governance is about giving meaning to the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Braimoh stressed that what the people of the South West wanted now is security. “People keep talking about Amotekun because that is what they want now. Amotekun emanated from the House with the LNSC, which has now transformed to Amotekun. Section 14 (2B) of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 emphasizes security. There are issues in the bill but they would be looked into later,” he said.

