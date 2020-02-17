Kindly Share This Story:

As Osun bill scales first reading

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The ‘Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill 2020’ has passed through first reading as the state House of Assembly debated the bill on Monday, as Southwest speakers set Monday, February 24 for a public hearing.

It was presented to the lawmakers at plenary by the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye.

Owoeye disclosed that while Governor Adegboyega Oyetola forwarded the bill to the house, he (Governor) requested that the bill is given accelerated hearing.

He added that the region’s speakers and clerks of Houses of Assembly had agreed to conduct a public hearing on the bill on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Owoeye added that conference of speakers in the region had met on Friday alongside majority leaders and clerks in the region, to consider and see how to go about the Bill.

“We also agreed that all the Southwest Assemblies should conduct a public hearing on Monday, February 24 on the bill so stakeholders will have a say and make a contribution.

After the public hearing on the Bill, the conference of Southwest speakers will meet again on Wednesday, February 26 with the Commissioners for Justice in the region to look at the inputs and contributions of stakeholders on the bill before it becomes a law”, he said.

Owoeye said the Bill emanated from the forum of Southwest governors in order to attend to the insecurity in the region and the country as a whole.

Thereafter, the bill was read by the leader of the house, Hon. Moruf Olarewaju for the first time and scaled through the first reading.

