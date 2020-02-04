America rapper, James Gyton gets Chieftaincy title in Abia State

Kindly Share This Story:

American-born music star, James Guyton,who recently traced his origin to Nigeria has been given an Igbo name, Chiwetara by His Royal Highness Eze E.C.O Udoka (KSM), the Eme II of Ofeme Ancient Kingdom, Abia State.

Acccording to a statement from the Palace of HRM Eze Udoka, Guyton will also be conferred with the High Chieftaincy title of “The Nwaannedinamba of Ofeme,Umuahia.”

In a letter directed to Guyton and signed by the Palace Secretary, Chief Onyemachi, “the conferment is in recognition of your uncommon integrity and your philanthropic work in Nigeria”.

According to the release,” the entire members of the community are delighted to welcome home our African-American son and are equally pleased with your acceptance. You are highly welcome home”.

READ ALSO:

In preparation for the grand occasion it was gathered that the community has made adequate preparations to host an illustrious son who will be coming home to receive honors from his Kinsmen.

James Guyton, the lead vocalist, writer and producer for the group Friends with Nobody(F.W.N) recently, declared that a direct DNA test conducted has linked him to his long lost ancestors in Nigeria.

Born in Des Moines, IA, he grew up in Sacramento, California where he had a rough upbringing and childhood. A by-product of his environment, which was surrounded with music that he fell in love with at an early age. In pursuits of a better life, he moved to Denver, Colorado as an adult on a Journey to find his deeper self and his higher calling in God, after losing both Parents. Not only did he find his higher purpose along his journey, he also finds his true family identity.

JG, as he is fondly called by his admirers is a philanthropist to the core, the rapper has been able to affect his society in his own little way.

According to him “I have been able to put boreholes in communities where people lack running water across the country, provide shelter for widows and the less privileges and pay school fees of indigents students in the University. Not to mention the millions of Naira I spend everywhere empowering people who are connected to my music. I keep moving on and I ain’t got discouraged in spite of what I see around me”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: