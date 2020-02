Kindly Share This Story:

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on Tuesday took over the building and company of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Buba Galadima, over an alleged N900 million debt.

The AMCON Head of Corporate Communications, Jude Nwauzor, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the company, Galadima and Bedko Nigeria Limited, owe AMCON nearly N900 million which was purchased during the first phase of Eligible Bank Assets purchase from Unity Bank Plc in 2011.

