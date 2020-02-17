 ‘Aluta-Continua’ Jalingo’s first word after 190 days in prison

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Immediately after his release, Agba Jalingo, publisher of CrossRiverWatch, shouted Aluta-Continua. Jalingo, who has been in the correctional service for one hundred and ninety days, (190), broke silence the moment he was released.

His first word while addressing his supporters was ‘Aluta-Continua’, meaning “The struggle continues; victory is certain”.

Jalingo was arrested on August 22 over a report alleging that the governor of Cross Rivers Mr Ben Ayade diverted N500 million belonging to the state.

Ever since then, civil society organizations, Nigeria Labour Congress, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Journalists, and some Nigerians had made calls for his release.

He was granted bail on Thursday last week with the sum of N10million by a federal high Court in Calabar.

On Monday, (Today), Jalingo met his bail conditions and was released. He was seen running and shouting Aluta-Continua, moment he was released.

Vanguard

