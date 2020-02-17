Breaking News
Translate

 ‘Aluta-Continua’ Jalingo’s first word after 190 days in prison

On 4:45 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Immediately after his release, Agba Jalingo, publisher of CrossRiverWatch, shouted Aluta-Continua. Jalingo, who has been in the correctional service for one hundred and ninety days, (190), broke silence the moment he was released.

His first word while addressing his supporters was ‘Aluta-Continua’, meaning “The struggle continues; victory is certain”.

Jalingo was arrested on August 22 over a report alleging that the governor of Cross Rivers  Mr Ben Ayade diverted N500 million belonging to the state.

Ever since then, civil society organizations, Nigeria Labour Congress, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Journalists, and some Nigerians had made calls for his release.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Agba Jalingo regains freedom after 5 months

He was granted bail on Thursday last week with the sum of N10million by a federal high Court in Calabar.

On Monday, (Today), Jalingo met his bail conditions and was released. He was seen running and shouting Aluta-Continua, moment he was released.

See photos below:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!