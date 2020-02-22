Alleged ritual murder of Victory Chikamso: Court fixes April 30 for judgement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

A High Court in Port Harcourt has fixed April 30, 2020 for judgement in the case of eight-year-old Victory Chikamso who was allegedly murdered and her body parts dismembered in Eliozu, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Trial Judge, Adolphus Enebeli fixed the judgement date yesterday after parties in the matter adopted final written addresses.

Lezina Amegwa, counsel to Ifeanyi Dike, the prime suspect and first defendant in the matter, while addressing the court admitted that his client committed the murder, but maintained that he did it in a state of mental imbalance and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

Chikwele Bekwele, Counsel to Sergeant Johnbosco, who was accused of aiding Dike to escape from a police cell, urged the court to enter “not guilty” for his client.

Chidi Ekeh, State Prosecution Counsel, in his address, urged the court to discountenance the defence of insanity and not guilty submissions by defendant counsel, asking the court to convict both accused of the crime and apply the maximum punishment.

Vanguard

