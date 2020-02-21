Alleged fraud: Court grants contractors bail

Kindly Share This Story:

A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Friday granted a 60-year-old contractor, Joseph Komolafe, a N5 million bail.

Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar granted the bail application filed by the defendant counsel, A.O Adelodun.

Komolafe was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N31 million fraud.

The EFCC had on February 20, dragged Komolafe to court on a one count charge of obtaining money under false pretence.

The money was meant for the supply of laboratory equipment to the University of Ilorin.

Moving the bail application, Adelodun told the court that the application is brought pursuant to Section 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“We submit that the offence, upon which the defendant is being prosecuted before your Lordship, is bailable,” he said.

The prosecution counsel, A. A. Adebayo, however, told the court: “My Lord, we have filed a counter-affidavit in opposition to the bail application.

“We relied on all the affirmations there and urge the court to dismiss the application.”

Justice Abdulgafar, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum.

However, he said the surety must have a landed property in Ilorin.

The judge adjourned the case till March 10 for the commencement of trial. (NAN)

Kindly Share This Story: