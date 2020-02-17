Alleged falsehood: Prosecution counsel’s absence stalls Melaye’s trial

Kindly Share This Story:

The trial of the Sen. Dino Melaye in an FCT High Court , Maitama was on Tuesday stalled due to the absence of the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Shaibu Labaran.

Melaye is being prosecuted by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the Federal Government, on two counts bordering on giving false information to the police

He was alleged to have in April, 2017, deliberately given false information to police to incriminate David Onoja, then Chief of Staff to Kogi State governor, as masterminding an assassination attempt on him.

Melaye was also alleged to have given false statement of facts in a phone conversation with Mr Mohammed Abubakar, son of former governor of the state, Abubakar Audu, with the intention of harming the reputation of Onoja.

He, however, denied committing the offence punishable under Sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

At the resumed sitting, the prosecution counsel, Labaran, was absent in court and no reason was given for his absence.

Melaye’s counsel, Olusegun Jolaawo, SAN, prayed the court to allow them move their no-case-submission.

Jolaawo said that the charges were lacking in merit as the evidence does not satisfy the requirements of the law to substantiate claims against the defendant.

Jolaawo further frowned at the continued absence of the prosecution counsel, stating that it showed non preparedness to go on with the case.

Justice Olasumbo Goodluck said that the prosecution should be given another chance to prosecute the matter and ordered that he be served a hearing notice before the next adjourned date.

“In the interest of justice the prosecution should be allowed the last chance and a hearing notice should be served them to appear,’’ Goodluck said.

The judge then adjourned the matter until Feb. 20 for the hearing of the no-case-submission filed by Melaye.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

