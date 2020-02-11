Alleged corruption: EFCC re-arraigns dismissed judge, one other

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned a dismissed judge of the Federal High Court, Mohammed Yunusa, at the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos.

Yunusa was arraigned on a fresh eight-count charge of corruption alongside a staff of Rickey Tarfa Chambers, Esther Agbo.

The duo were initially arraigned on a five-count charge of corruption on January 17, 2018.

Yunusa had faced a four-count charge of attempted perversion of the course of justice and corruption by a public official, while Agbo was charged with offering gratification to a public official

On Tuesday, Yunusa faced fresh charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, corruption by a public official, use of office or position for gratification, gratification by a public official and corrupt demands by persons.

Agbo, on the other hand, faced fresh charges of offering gratification to a public officer and corrupt offer to a public officer.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The lead EFCC prosecutor, Mr. Wahab Shittu, said Yunusa while serving as a judge of the Federal High Court engaged in constant and confidential counsel with Tarfa.

He said: “Tarfa was the counsel to the applicants in suit no FHC/L/CS/714/2015 between Mr. Adewale Adeniyi vs EFCC and two others, suit no FHC/L/CS/715/2015 between Rena Prestige Industries and another vs EFCC and two others.

“He was also the counsel in suit no FHC/L/CS/716/2015 between Hair Prestige Manufacturing Ltd and three others vs EFCC and two others during the time Yunusa presided over these matters as a judge.

“On May 14, 2015, Yunusa received N1.5million paid into his UBA account number 1005055617 by Esther Agbo, a staff of Rickey Tarfa and Co on account of favour or disfavour being shown in relation to cases handled by the law chambers in the cases before him.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: