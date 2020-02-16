Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha (retd), Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, has disclosed that were it not for the prayers of the founder and general overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, he would have died in prison.

Al-Mustapha who was the special guest at the 17th anniversary of the church said Pastor Muoka brought the message of Christ to him when he was in prison through the pastor’s intercessory prayers for him.

He said though he is a Muslim, he has continued to identify with the programmes and activities of the church which were very spiritually enriching.

The former CSO, who was represented at the event by the President of the Council of Bishops in Nigeria and Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum, His Eminence, Archbishop Julius Ebiwe, said the prayers and messages of the Chosen pastor were so powerful and urged him not to deviate.

“Continue in that message, God is with you. All of us will meet in heaven. Continue to pray for me, pray for the whole country, Nigeria,” Al-Mustapha requested, noting that the miracle he received in the country was by the prayers of Pastor Muoka. “It’s Chosen that caused the miracle.”

Responding, Muoka, who was humbled by the encomiums, said: “I want to especially appreciate your coming. We are happy to have you here. God bless you”.

