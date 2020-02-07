Akwa Ibom: Police arrests fake Army captain, NYSC certificate racketeer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo OPERATIVE of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Akwa Ibom state police command has arrested a fake Army captain identified as K ingsley Nelson, a native of Abak Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnudam Fredrick (CSP) who disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Uyo said the Anti-kidnapping squad also arrested NYSC certificate racketeer, and an academic doctor, identified as Dr. Edet Uyah. Fredrick said the fake Army captain, Nelson was arrested on February, 2, 2020 at about 11: 30pm alongside two members of his sysndicate, Solomon Essien and Stephen Joseph both of Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, who specialize in snatching of vehicles.

READ ALSO: “They have been on the sensitive radar of the Command. The arrest culminated in the recovery of one Toyota Corolla car with registration number EG 710 EKY, one Toyota Carina car with registration number TTU 331 SC and one Honda CRV with registration number RSH 189 EKY. ” Search conducted at suspect’s residence led to the recovery of an army uniform with the insignia of a captain. Investigation is in progress . “Also the Anti-kidnapping squad arrested an academic doctor, one Dr. Edet Uyah of 44 Atakpa Street, Calabar, Cross Rivers State involved in racketeering of NYSC certificate to unsuspecting members of the public.

“On January, 14, 2020 at about 3:30pm, the Coordinator National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Uyo, one Amusan Oluwole Julius alerted the Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Squad of an incident where one Cecilia James of Ikot Akpan Abia Ubium, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area entered his office in a complete NYSC uniform. ” In the course of discussion he discovered that she was impersonating to be NYSC member with a forged NYSC identity card and posting letter. On receiving the information, Police Detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect. “An instant search was conducted in the house and premises of the said Cecilia where a fake B.Sc certificate was recovered. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and linked one Blessing Assamudo Uso who introduced her to Dr. Edet Uyah. “She also admitted that both Dr. Edet Okon Uyah and Blessing Assamudo Uso collected one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150, 000.00) to secure her admission; and ninety thousand naira (N90, 00.00) for mobilization into NYSC. ” On 16th January, 2020, investigation led the operatives to Eket LG where the said Blessing Assamudo was arrested. On interrogation, he made useful statement to the Police and indicted Dr. Edet Uya as one of his members in the racketeering syndicate.

“Following the development, the detectives extended investigation to 44, Atakpa Street, Calabar in Cross River State, and arrested the said Dr. Edet Okon Uya and he admitted the crime. Suspects have since been charged to court. “Similarly, following intelligence report on August, 24, 2019 from Office of Assistant Director in-charge of Deployment and Relocation, NYSC, Operatives of Nsit Atai Division, intercepted one Chidalu Stella Enwerewith with call-up number NYSC/ISU/2019/261989 and Reg. No. AK/19B/4719, who allegedly forged her statement of result from Imo State University and mobilized herself to NYSC Orientation Camp, Nsit Atai”, he stated.

