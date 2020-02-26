Akwa Ibom government pays minimum wage with arrears

Kindly Share This Story:

In keeping with its promise of ensuring that the welfare of workers in the State is given priority, the Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced the payment of the thirty thousand Naira (30,000.00) minimum wage to its workforce.

A statement by the Accountant General of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Uwem Andrew-Essien states that the new minimum wage came into effect with the February 2020 salary with January arrears also paid.

Pastor Andrew-Essien who noted that while some States in the Federation is still negotiating with the organized Labour on agreeable modalities for the implementation of the new minimum wage, he is happy that Akwa Ibom State is among the few states to have already implemented and began the payment of the new minimum wage with arrears.

The Accountant General expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for not paying lip service to the welfare of workers, describing him as workers’ friendly Governor. “We applaud and celebrate the Governor for the huge interest he has shown the workers of the State, their welfare and general well-being. We commend the Organized Labour for maintaining industrial harmony in the State.”

He noted that the payment of the new minimum wage by the Governor would help ease the financial pressure on workers of the State.

He appealed to workers to reciprocate State Government’s kind gesture by being committed to their assigned duties in order to contribute positively to the growth of the State’s economy.

Vanguard

