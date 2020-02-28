Akwa Ibom elders ask NASS to call Buhari to order

Kindly Share This Story:

…Accuse the President of Nepotism

Worried by worsening economy and insecurity in the country, Elders in Akwa Ibom State under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard, have asked the National Assembly to rise to its constitutional oversight and check excesses of the federal executive arm of government.

Also read:

In a release signed by Senator Anietie Okon; Senator Effiong Bob; Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien; Senator Etang Umoyo; H E. Senator Helen Esuene; Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Ukpong; Dr.(Barr) Emmanuel Umanah; Professor Emmanuel Onwioduokit; Barr Hogan Ene Okon; Chief Emmanuel Ibiok; Rt. Hon Peter Linus; Dr (Barr) Effiong Osung and made available to newsmen, the group expressed concern over the persistent depletion of our national reserves despite the pretentious anti-corruption stance of the Nigerian State.

They questioned what they called “barefaced unbudgeted emergency expenditures” which they said is fast eating a hole in the nation’s economy.

The group lambasted what it described as a nepotistic infrastructure strategy, which completely negates the Oath of Allegiance sworn by the President, noting that sudden siting of Institutions including universities, refineries and other federal projects in the president’s hometown – Daura, Katsina is against the principle of national interest above private considerations.

The group, therefore, urged “the national assembly to brace up to the oversight requirement and demand answers to the myriad of constitutional gaps demonstrated by a bewildered executive arm and its appendages”.

Also, the elder statesmen called for “Executive orderliness in the dispense of appointments, investment, infrastructure, promotion of genuine security for the common good of Nigeria not just for a part of Nigeria in line with the Oath of Allegiance and Federal Character Principle as enshrined in the current Constitution.

They asked the National Assembly to address an immediate review of the skewed elements of the Constitution as it affects Internal Security, Community and State Policing as recommended to allow for States to deploy legal structures instead of the Self-help that the nation has been consigned to. Other impending reviews in Power Generation and Distribution should be handed to the States, appropriate Resource allocation/Revenue sharing to help unbundle the bloated Executive, reduce its huge Governance cost and resulting disenfranchisement of the poor masses of the nation.

“Request the NNPC to as a matter of urgency explain the criteria, location and distribution of the so-called Special Projects as none is seen in Akwa Ibom, one wonders why the state has not been considered fit for the location of any NNPC subsidiary”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: