By Dayo Johnson

RESIDENTS of Elekumo areas, in Akure metropolis, Ondo state yesterday protested against alleged extortion and outrageous estimated bills by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) despite non supply of electricity for eight months.

For hours they disrupted free both vehicular and commercial activities at the BEDC office in the state capital.

The protesters who stormed the BEDC state office yesterday morning displayed placards indicating their grievances.

Some of the placards reads “We are tired of outrageous estimated bills, We are not animals, we are tired of total blackout,” are some of the inscriptions on their placards.

A landlord in the area, Mr Fredrick Ojo said the last time they had light was eight months ago and yet they were given bills

Ojo noted that “the landlords in the area had bought transformer, but the officials of the BEDC refused to energise it to relieve the already overloaded one in the area.

“We demand an end to ridiculous and outrageous estimated bills. All cases of billing without light and humongous bills should be reviewed.

“Everybody should be metered and no impediment should be placed in the way of acquisition,” he said.

Another Landlord, Barr. Oluseye Olujimi said houses that had already possessed metres should not be forced to buy new ones since the ones they bought were still working fine.

“No one should be forced to buy cables from BEDC. 16mm cannot be and is not better than 35mm or more. If anyone needs to change their cables, they should not be forced to buy from a particular vendor.

“Our rights to freedom of choice and self-determination cannot be abridged,” he said.

The Business Manager of the BEDC, Mr Andrew Okojie while addressing the protesters said “most of the complains of the landlord were already being attended to.

Okojie said fourteen concrete poles had been moved to the estate and were already being used to replace the wooden ones.

He added that the contract had been awarded to ensure that the transformer the community bought was fixed.

Vanguard Nigeria News

