Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Olumide Akpata, a Senior Partner at Templars and immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Section on Business Law, SBL, together with some of his partners and colleagues at Templars, spent an entire evening in the delightful company of the leadership and members of NBA, Calabar branch, which is fondly referred to as the Doyen Bar.

Aptly captioned ‘An Evening with Olumide Akpata,’ the event was devoted to discussing a theme of seminal interest and relevance to the Doyen Bar: Tips on Modern Legal Practice.

Akpata moderated the discussions, with speakers presenting and responding to the audience on hot topics that, in addition to the central theme, covered such areas as: How young lawyers can define their career paths; How to succeed as a female lawyer in modern law practice and The changing face of dispute resolution.

For maximum reach, the event was designed to coincide with, and form a part of, programmes for the 2020 Bar Week of the Doyen Bar. It is the first installment in a series of programmes, sponsored by Templars to mark the 25th anniversary of its existence as a leading law practice.

The goal of these programmes is to stir a paradigm shift towards 21st-century legal practice in Nigeria.

ALSO READ:

In their reaction to the event, the leadership and members of the Doyen Bar expressed gratitude and thorough satisfaction with the quality and relevance of the information that they received.

They commended Mr. Akpata for his hallmark drive towards giving back to the NBA and providing guidance for lawyers to modernise their practices.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: