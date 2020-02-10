Akpakwu doles out $20, 000 on Usoro’s Olympics preparations     

Kindly Share This Story:

As the clock continues to click towards the start of the 2022 Olympics Games in Tokyo, Nigeria’s preparations have received a big boost following the adoption of a tack and field star, Ruth Usoro by the Chairman of Dakinda Football for Every Home Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Akpakwu.

In a ceremony held in the office of the Minister of Sports, the billionaire owner of Dakinda Football for Every Home Limited signed an agreement to pay $20,000 (about N7.2 million) towards the preparation and participation of Usoro at the looming Olympics.

The documents sealing the deal were signed by the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare and Akpakwu, who pledged to do his best to ensure that Usoro make a podium finish at Tokyo 2020.

”I am very delighted to be part of this great initiative and I hope that our involvement in this programme would help Usoro finish in the medal zone of the Tokyo Olympics. It is our hope that this partnership would help Team Nigeria to achieve great success in the summer Games”, said Akpakwu.

Usoro is a foreign-based track and field athlete, who has won medals in 100m, 200m, long jump and triple jump events across the world and is seen as a bright prospect to win a medal at the forthcoming Games in the summer. The money donated by the billionaire business magnate is to ensure she is in top shape for the Olympics scheduled for 24 July to 9 August

