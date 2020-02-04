Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE Chairman nominee for the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande Tuesday raised the alarm over the proliferation of Mobile phones in the country that are being used to Commit Crimes in Nigeria.

According to Akande, there were no doubt that the use of communication as a tool for criminality like Armed Banditry, Kidnapping, killings, among others, had been on the rise in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Oluremi Tinubu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos Central led Senate Committee on Communications for Screening, Professor Akande said, “On the confirmation of my nomination by the Senate, I will contribute my quota to the development of the communication sector and the development of Nigeria at large.

READ ALSO:

“All over the world, emphasis is being placed on the use of telecommunication as a tool for curbing crime but unfortunately in Nigeria, we are seeing the opposite where communication has become the major tool of criminality.

“The major problem why kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits use communication facility is that we have problem with using communication to track the identity of Nigerians and residents of Nigeria. The key problem is the management of the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM card).

“We found out that there is wrongful registration of subscribers. People register SIM cards not with their true identity and when such SIM cards are used for criminality and they are tracked, it leads to wrong people rather than the authentic perpetrators of crimes.

“We have enough regulations; and what this says is that NCC has a lot of work to do with regulation and enforcement.

“NCC could be doing a lot but the truth of the matter is that the commission needs to do more because it occupies a very strategic position in the enforcement of security in the country.”

Akande who noted that the NCC and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy had recently tried to ratify the problem with over two million lines ratified, however stressed the need for closer collaboration between the commission and security agencies.

Also, Mr Onwude Callitus, member of the governing board of the commission said that he was ready to work with young and energetic persons in NCC to impact and share digital knowledge and use same for national development.

According to him, there was the need to regularise the operations between NCC, Nigerian police and Department of State Services (DSS) with a view to fashion out how to track and apprehend criminals including kidnappers through the use of ICT as a tool to prevention of crime.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said that the nomination for confirmation of the nominees into the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communication Commission was in consonance with the provisions of Section 8(1) of the NCC Act 2003.

Tinubu said that it was the committee’s hope if that if the nomination was confirmed, their tenure would witness the growth and progress of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: