Agent docked for allegedly defrauding tenant of N1m

A 29-year-old Public Relation Officer, Omeje Michael, was on Friday arraigned in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a tenant of N1 million.

Micheal of Federal Housing Lugbe, Abuja, is standing trail on a three-count charge of joint act, breach of trust and cheating.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, said one Miss Nwokodia Adaeze of James Onoja Crescent Life Camp, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station on Jan. 15.

Ejike alleged that on Dec.17, 2019, while the complainant was searching for an apartment, the defendant and his cohort now at large having criminal intentions showed an apartment to the complainant.

The apartment was located at EFAB Estate, Kado.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants gave the complainant a false impression to be the manager to the owner of the apartment.

He added that one Mohammed Isah now at large pretended to be the owner of the house, while one Chimdu Onuora also at large pretended to be the security guard of the house.

Ejike alleged that the defendants in the process convinced the complainant and she paid the sum of N1 million into Polaris bank account 3051123554 belonging to Mohammed Isah.

He said the complainant also paid the sum of N5,000 into Access bank account 0031228113 belonging to Micheal Omaje.

The prosecutor alleged that on Jan. 14, when the complainant returned to the agent of the apartment (Isah) to pay the balance of N400,000 and take possession of the house, she then realised they had absconded.

Ejike alleged that during police investigation, the defendant was arrested and he admitted to have committed the offence.

Magistrate Chinyere Nwecheonwu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and one surety in like sum.

Nwecheonwu ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court, a means of livelihood and should deposit his or her identity card at the court registry for verification.

She adjourned the case to March 24, for hearing.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

