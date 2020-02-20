Agency arrests fake doctor in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA) in Kano State on Thursday apprehended a fake medical doctor working in a private maternity home, Family Maternity and Clinic located in Yankaba, Nassarawa local government area of the state.

The fake doctor, Samira Abubakar, was arrested during a continued routine inspection and supervision of private health institutions in the state.

The Executive Secretary of PHIMA, Dr. Usman Tijjani Aliyu, said “the operation was carried out jointly with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Mohammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital.

“The so-called doctor in the hospital named, Samira Abubakar, who claimed to be a qualified and licensed doctor was said to be an auxiliary nurse who is performing beyond her licence as she was discovered to be carrying out gynaecological procedures ranging from abortion to Cesarean Section (CS).

“She was also accused of charging exorbitant prices for about N150,000 for CS only and she employed secondary school students to serve as nurses in the hospital which is against the ethics of the profession.”

He said PHIMA has already shut down the clinic and filed the case before the criminal court for prosecution.

