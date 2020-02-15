Breaking News
Agbowu called me mad man ― Oluwo

On 4:21 pmIn Newsby
Oluwo, FG, war, monarch
The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, denied the allegation that he beat Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikurulahi Olaniran.

In a statement signed by the Oluwo, he stated that he was truly invited by the police to make peace on his stance to curtail excess land selling by monarchs under his domain; a pronouncement he claimed did not go down well with those affected as they regroup to act against the authority of Oluwo who gave them the crown.

He added that while he was making his speech, Agbowu interrupted and called him (Oluwo) unprintable names, pointing his staff of office at him.

Oluwa claimed the attempt to stick the staff in his eyes was heavily rejected with a force which Agbowu could not withstand.

“How could a constable openly insult commissioner of police and make an attempt to beat the CP? Can any monarch try such with Ooni, Alaafin?” He queried.

