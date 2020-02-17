Agba Jalingo regains freedom after meeting bail conditions

Kindly Share This Story:

Agba Jalingo, the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, has regained freedom after meeting his bail conditions.

Jalingo had spent 174 days (about five months) in detention before a federal high court in Calabar, Cross River, granted him bail in the sum of N10 million.

He was first arraigned on August 22, 2019, after he published a story, alleging that Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River misappropriated N500 million meant for the state’s microfinance bank.

Following an outcry, Ayade had denied involvement in the trial of Jalingo but said the Federal Government was behind the journalist’s case over his involvement in the #RevolutionNow protest led by Omoyele Sowore.

He was charged with conspiracy, terrorism, treasonable felony and an attempt to topple the state government.

The journalist was denied bail on two occasions by Simon Amobeda, a judge, who was caught in a leaked audio saying the journalist’s life was in the court’s hands.

After the recording was made public, Jalingo asked the chief judge of the federal high court to reassign his case.

Amobeda later recused himself from the matter following allegations of a lack of fair trial by the journalist.

