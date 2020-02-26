Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Suspected gunmen again invaded Issele-Azagba, a community in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, killing a man, injured his daughter and abducted his wife.

The Vanguard gathered that the gunmen who stormed the community, Sunday night, attacked the resident of the yet to be unidentified man, shooting sporadically and killed him, injured his daughter and kidnapped his wife.

A source at the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, HRM Francis Ijieh, said the gunmen operated unchallenged for hours until a team of policemen came around at about midnight after the invaders had disappeared with the wife of the deceased said to be of Urhobo ethnic extraction.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the injured girl has been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Delta State Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the police were on the trail of the criminals with a view to rescuing the kidnapped woman.

