Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Abuja

A High Court sitting in Kano State has on Friday sentenced a woman, one Rashida Saidu to death by hanging for killing her husband, Adamu Ali in the state.

Rashida, a resident of Dorayi Quarters was allegedly said to have pushed down the deceased from a one storey building during an infighting which eventually led to his death a year ago.

During the trial, the prosecution Counsel, Mariam Jilbrin had told the court that Mrs. Saidu engaged her husband in a fight at their residence in Dorayi Quarters about a year ago.

The prosecution also produced four witnesses to the court to prove their charges against the suspect.

The suspect, however, through her lawyer, Illiya Dauda, denied the charges and proceeded to produce her own two witnesses to counter the allegation of culpability in the death of her husband.

In his judgement, Justice Ahmad Badamasi held that the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt, and that suspect was pivotal to the death of her 56 year old husband and therefore sentenced her (Rashida) to death by hanging.

Family of the late Ali who is a a staff of the Federal College of Education, FCE, Kano, described the death sentence judgment passed on the ex- wife of their brother as just and fair, saying it has served the course of justice.

Ali Usman said that with the judgement of the court, the right of the deceased has been upheld, adding that justice has come the way of the deceased barely a year after his death.

Recall that a High Court in Abuja, last month sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for allegedly stabbing her husband, Bulyaminu Halliru to death although she had appealed the judgement on Thursday.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: