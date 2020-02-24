Breaking News
Afrobeat needs more international airplay, promotion – Reklyn

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian musician Reklyn who made his music debut few months ago, though new to the music scene professionally seemed to have been working behind the scenes with music greats as he declared music to be his sole passion and what drove him to be a musician.

He took to his social media to express the need for stakeholders and investors to do more to push Afrobeat internationally;

“Afrobeat is doing amazingly well in the international market but we don’t need to relax; we need more investors to grow platforms internationally that solely push Afrobeat songs to the mainstream media on the international level. We need more radio stations to play our songs over there and more Afrobeat artistes to headline international shows. This would help take more of our sounds to the international music consumers.”

The fast rising 24-year-old musician also prophesied an amazing year for Afrobeat newcomers, as the demand in African music would help motivate young upcoming artists to do better.

Vanguard

