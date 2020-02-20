AFN leadership tussle: Solomon Ogba dumps Gusau

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Efe

Former Delta State Commissioner for sports, Solomon Ogba has disassociated himself from the autonomous Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN led by Ibrahim Gusau.

Ogba and a group who named themselves “Official Stakeholders Athletics, Nigeria,” listed that Gusau was not transparent in his dealings with the AFN board members and athletes, adding that Gusau’s impeachment in January 2020 was in order.

“The removal of Ibrahim Gusau was in order to restore the confidence and interest of athletes, coaches technical officials and the board members.

“We equivocally endorse the board under the leadership of Olamide George and support his effort to reverse the retrogression of the sport and to restore values and objectives of the federation,” the letter signed by Ogba, Prof. Lucas Ogunjimi, Prof. Ken Anugweje, and Godwin Ogogo stated.

Ogba was the backbone of Gusau quest to form a splinter AFN on December 13, 2019, but that move was dead on arrival as the sports ministry and the Nigeria Olympic Committee failed to give it any legal and moral backing.

Gusau has claimed that the World Athletics recognized his faction, but in actual fact the world athletics ruling body washed off its hands in the internal affairs of the AFN. Gusau refused to surrender the WA code for Nigeria after he was impeached.

The Code, going by AFN constitution was meant to be in the custody of the AFN secretary-general. It was one of the items on the list of misconduct file against Gusau when he was invited to appear before a committee,which he refused to honour and he was subsequently impeached.

