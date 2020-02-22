AFN crisis: Logjam not good for Nigeria athletics — Attat

Kindly Share This Story:

When he was elected the Chairman of Onna Local Government council in Akwa Ibom State in 2019, Hon. Imoh Sunday Attat thought he had lost his sports background to politics.

His first love has always been sports and he never wavered whenever sports is mentioned. However, Attat, who excelled in school sports, especially football and athletics, during his heydays at the Hope Wadel Training Institute, HOWAD in Calabar, has not abandoned sports. His signature dots the sports landscape in Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State.

Mr. Emmanuel Brown, his school mate at Hope Wadle, Calabar and member of Akwa Ibom State Football Association, AKSFA, said this of him, “Hon. Imoh was like a brother to me.

“Athletics gave him recognition, thus he was nick-named “Adidas”. He was a great 400m runner. You have seen the way, he walks, galloping like an antelope. He had good strides on the track. Honestly, he was a legend,” Brown emphasized.

“I’m not your usual politician. I love sports dearly being a former track and field athlete. The pains I have every day emanates from the State of athletics in the country and the present confusion. All men of goodwill should join hands to change the situation.

“We should save athletics. Athletics has brought glory to Nigeria. You can’t easily forget those who made Nigeria to be proud in the past like: Utitofon Uko, May Onyeali, Chidi Imo, Innocent Egbonike, Ayo Bada, Gabriel Okon, Ime Akpan, Uchendu Emedulu and others,” Rt. Hon. Imoh Attat appealed.

Rt. Hon. Imoh Attat said of given opportunity he will like to play a role in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN. “The present logjam in the game of athletics is not healthy, especially as we are preparing for the 2020 Olympic Games soon. I’m a peacemaker; the confusion is not what we want now.

He said that the bane of Nigeria sports is infrastructure decay. “This is why I immediately work towards upgrading the Stadium in my local government area, Onna, as soon as I became the Chairman. Sports are what have kept Nigeria together. I’m a Champion of peaceful co-existence,” Attat emphasized.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: