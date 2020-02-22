Kindly Share This Story:

The Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts urged Local Government Transition Committee Chairmen to adopt new processes to block leakages in revenue collection in the state.

Mr. Somtochukwu Udeze (Ogbaru Il), the committee chairman, made the call on Saturday during the verification exercise of the 2018 LG Financial Accounts, in Awka.

Udeze said that blocking such leakages would enable the state government to get its target, prevent frivolous spending and promote transparency.

“The state government is losing lots of funds at the local government level and as Transition Chairmen, you have a watchdog role over revenue accruing to the state.

“With the need to fund urgent infrastructure and social development in the state, the issue of government revenue leakages and frivolous expenditures by local governments need to be curtailed.

“The chairmen must play a critical role in ensuring this.

“You also know that financial crime is becoming a problem in the country.

“This is why we in the legislative arm, are taking this verification serious to promote accountability and transparency in the state,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr. Noble Igwe (Ogbaru l), said that some local governments did not carry out projects that would benefit the grassroots.

“Instead, they spent more of their funds on the rehabilitation of their secretariats,” Igwe said.

He urged the transition chairmen to ensure that they take up projects that would alleviate the sufferings of the rural communities in their areas.

Also, Dr Pete Ibida (Njikoka Il), called for the training and retraining of account officers at the LGAs for proper documentation and accountability.

Mr. Chukwudi Orizu, the Transition Chairman, Nnewi North LGAs, promised to work hard to shore up the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) at the local government level.

Similarly, Mr. Emeka Asoanya, the Chairman, Onitsha North LGA said: “Workers at the local government level will continue to cooperate with Gov. Willie Obiano for quick improvement in the revenue of the state.”

vanguard

