Nigeria’s first and biggest independent real estate network marketing firm, Adloyalty Business Network recently announced the opening of its new office in Lekki, Lagos.

Driven by her recent accomplishment of having over 20,000 active real estate sales professionals and need to expand her operations for efficient value delivery to the property development market, the firm strives to continuously accommodate, educate and empower more enterprising individuals through capacity building trainings and empowerment seminars which the new office is set to accommodate.

The Chief Executive Officer, Dr Freeman Osonuga stated that the company will continue to recruit and train individuals on the opportunities within the Nigerian real estate industry, provide genuine properties with the right set of title documentations that they can sell to make huge commissions for themselves. This avails them the opportunity to generate income whether they are doing the business full time or part-time with guaranteed streams of income thereby ultimately navigate the elusive path to financial freedom.

The relocation of the Head office from Ajah to Lekki central presents an opportunity for a fresh start for the company to undergo expansion that poses the opportunity to begin implementing new strategic ways to increase the company’s partners and client base.

“We are so grateful to our numerous clients, realtors and development partners for the trust they had in us these past few years of our business operation. We have come this far because of your constant support, constructive criticism and credible guidance. Our new office facility affords us the opportunity to expand our operations thereby enabling us to be more efficient in delivering great value to our esteemed clients, realtors and partners. Our objective of making home ownership in Nigeria affordable and accessible for all is further strengthened” said Dr Osonuga.

Dr Freeman Osonuga further added that to bridge the housing deficit gap in Nigeria, there has to be a concerted effort from the government and the various development partners locally and internationally. While the government creates an enabling environment and road map for actualising homes for all; the development partners have to be innovative in building good homes at affordable prices with flexible payment options.

The Head of Administration, Mercy Adenuga further communicated that the company goal to reduce youth unemployment rate in Nigeria through the creation of job opportunities for our teeming youth population is being actualised.

Vanguard

