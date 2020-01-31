Adedayo Thomas, fights proliferation of unwholesome films and videos

Kindly Share This Story:

Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board Alhaji Adedayo Thomas says the war on production and distribution of unwholesome films and video works in Nigeria is total.

Speaking at the Lagos office of the board in Ikoyi after the recent burning of confiscated unclassified and uncensored films and videos including pornographic ones Alhaji Thomas hinted that the board will continue to work hard to fulfill the mandate of the board which includes “to license a person to exhibit films and video works; and premises for the purpose of exhibiting films and video works;, to censor films and video works; to regulate and prescribe safety precautions to be observed in licensed premises; to regulate and control cinematographic exhibitions; to regulate the import of foreign movies and export of Nigerian movies and to perform such other functions as are necessary or expedient for the full discharge of all or any of the functions conferred on it by its enabling laws among others .”

According the NFVCB ED, “about two years ago, we re-constituted the National Taskforce on Unapproved movies with the support of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture and unflinching collaboration of the Nigerian Police Force through the Inspector General of Police. The immediate intervention of the Taskforce, which includes industry stakeholders, guilds and in-house operations staff of the Board, led to many unprecedented successes, including breaking into the dreaded Alaba Market for massive raid and sensitization, which sent a strong message to miscreants who feast on other people’s sweat. This was replicated in other states and regions as well. What we have just done today is to carry out the symbolic burning of the confiscated items worth over 100million naira.

“Already, we have carried out similar activities in Sokoto State where there was prevalence of animal bestiality and other obnoxious pornographic materials. We have done Abuja, been to Kaduna, and was at Kano yesterday, while South-East and South-South states will follow suit. We are strongly determined to stamp out the distribution of these items to safeguard our future as a nation”

He was full of gratitude to the Hon Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed , the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu who facilitated the training of over 150 staff of the board at various Police colleges and Academy to enable them fulfill this mandate.

The burning was witnessed by major stakeholders of the Nigeria film industry including heads of guilds and associations namely Raph Nwadike, Fred Amata, Hilda Dokubo, Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey, Mathias Obiahagbon, Queen Blessing Ebigieson, Emeka Aduah and a host of others.

