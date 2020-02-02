Adeboye calls for overhaul of Nigeria’s security infrastructure

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCag, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, on Sunday, called for a total overhaul of the security infrastructure expressing worry over the state of insecurity in the country.

In a post on his facebook wall, Pastor Adeboye said he decided to lead a prayer walk to protest the continued killings of innocent lives in the country by insurgents, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, militants and ritualists in all our states.

The statement reads: “Today, Sunday, 2nd of February, 2020, members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God led by me embarked on a prayer walk that will usher in a new dawn in our dear country, Nigeria.

“The prayer walk was aimed at offering prayers and supplications unto God to save Nigeria from being consumed by insurgents, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, militants and ritualists in all our states.

“Furthermore, we declared that Jesus who is the Prince of Peace is our Lord and King. We carried and displayed several placards saying ‘No’ to further killings and demanding that the Federal and State governments should rise up to their civic responsibility of securing the lives and properties of her citizens.

“In addition to this, we suggest that the security infrastructure in our nation be overhauled and improved drastically.

“It is our prayer and burning desire that peace will reign in our land. It is our heart-cry that our current security challenges will be a thing of the past.”

