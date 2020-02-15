ADC slays Lagos state govt over Okada, keke ban

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Hon. Olayiwola Abisoye, the Chairman, caretaker committee of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Lagos State chapter, has slammed the state government following the protests and public outcry that greeted its recent decision to restrict commercial motorcycles popularly called ‘Okada’ and tricycles called ‘Keke NAPEP’ in some parts of the state.

Hon. Abisoye said the decision was hasty and not properly managed to achieved the desired result of getting Okada and tricycle riders off some major roads in the state.

The Lagos State Government on February 1, 2020 commenced the restriction of commercial motorcycles popularly called ‘Okada’ and tricycles called ‘Keke NAPEP’ in some parts of the state.

Since the enforcement was effected, there have been mixed-reactions from different quarters with some of the riders refusing to compile with the directives.

According to him, the state government did not buy enough time to sell its policy to the people before executing it.

Speaking after the inauguration of a 14-member caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs in its Lagos State Chapter, by its National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, at the weekend, in Ikeja, Hon Abisoye said these are some of the unpopular policies ADC is coming on board to address when it takes over the reins of power in the state in 2023.

His words: “There not enough time given by the Lagos state government before executing the policy. The government also did not put enough palliatives in place. If you want to take away people’ s means of livelihood and you are not providing an alternative. What are you trying to breed? You are talking about insecurity and infrastructural decay.”

“When you want to the an important decision like that, there must be enough palliatives and you must buy enough time to sell your policy to the people. You should not take the masses for granted. That you are the government does not you can force the people to accept your policy. You must first and foremost sell the idea to them and they will be the ones to help you to execute it.”

“In ADC, we don’t impose ourselves on anybody. We sell our agenda to you and by yourself you will know that this is the truth and it’s the way to go. That’s why the party is working assiduously towards taking over Lagos in 2023,” said Hon. Abisoye who contested to represent Kosofe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in 2019 National Assembly elections .

Speaking further, Hon. Abisoye said ADC is adopting the strategy of mobilizing from the grassroots as well as sensitizing people of integrity with the aim to actualize its dream of capturing Lagos in 2023.

He added that APC did not have the people’s mandate to be in government.

