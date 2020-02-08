ADC inaugurates new caretaker committee for Lagos chapter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku & Ephraim Oseji

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, party, National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Nwosu yesterday, inaugurated a 14-member caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs in its Lagos State Chapter.

Inaugurating the committee, Chief Nwosu said the decision was taken following the obvious need for the party to restrategize on how to capture Lagos State and perhaps, deliver Nigeria from the ruling government in 2023.

He, however, charged the committee members to remain focused and committed to the cause, adding that Lagos is very important both to Lagosians and Nigerians at large.

Speaking further Chief Nwosu appealed to the chairman of the committee to be magnanimous and open to working with people. But at the same time, should not allow anybody to derail his focus.

In his words: “ We want to work with everybody but nobody should derail our focus. Our focus is that we want to deliver Lagos from bad leadership.”

According to him, if quality leadership is put in place in Lagos, in the next 10 years, Lagos will compete with Singapore, because nothing is lacking in the city.

He revealed the plan of the party to lay down its DNA so that Nigerians will be able to see the new culture the party wants to come up in the country. Also, they are under obligation to unveil the party’s strategic plans to Nigerians to enable them to know that ADC is ready to salvage the country.

“ We have a clueless government in place and we must stop them. We have set up the system from Lagos. From here now, you will be hearing ADC, until that mass movement is formed so that we can take the country back from them,” Nwosu noted.

Speaking in the same vein, the chairman of the caretaker committee, Hon. Olayiwola Abisowe said ADC is working towards taking over Lagos in 2023.

According to him, the party’s common strategy is to mobilize from the grassroots and sensitize people of integrity with the aim to actualize its dream of capturing Lagos in 2020.

He added that APC did not have the people’s mandate to be in government.

Other committee members include Hon. Olayiwola Abisoye (Chairman), Mr. Demola Oladimeji (Deputy Chairman), Hon. John Kome (Secretary), Hon. Tolu Akinwonmi(Treasurer), Dr Nkemdi Mordi (Finance Secretary), Mabel Akomu Oboh (Media), Hon. Elkanem Idara, (Welfare/Social Secretary, Mrs. Helen Animashaun(Women Leader), among others.

