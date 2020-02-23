Actress, Susan Pwajok, Solid Mallam to host LOT 2020 in May

Kindly Share This Story:

The 4th edition of the anticipated annual LOT Family Fest will take place at the MUSON Center, Lagos on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The show will be loaded with exceptional and entertaining performances from sought after entertainers.

The LOT (Leaders of Tomorrow) Show is a foundation programme of FGSL (Foray Limited), birthed to address the deficiency of child-entertainment appreciation in our society. Through this event, the organizers aim to build communities of creative and imaginative young leaders who can think outside the box and capable of building and serving their communities.

The event will give children, adolescents and families the opportunity to have a great time in a communal spectacle thereby creating indelible memories and bonds that will shape their perspectives about life whilst opening their eyes to new possibilities.

Nigerian actress, Susan Pwajok, popularly known for her roles in Desperate Housewives Africa and The Johnsons, as well as Solid Mallam of UNILAG FM, will host LOT 2020.

The LOT show debuted May 27, 2017, with a record audience of over 1,000 attendees at MUSON Center, Onikan-Lagos and has featured celebrity hosts, influential keynote speakers, acrobats and musical performances by talented Nigerian artistes, dancers, Magic, Comedy, Quizzes, awards, dance and many more.

