Actress, Inem Peter reveals victims of Val’s Day

Hot-in-demand Nollywood actress, Inem Peter has revealed the victims of St. Valentine’s day. In a chat with Saturday Quickie, the Instagram sensation stated that married people and people in a relationship are usually the victims of St. Valentine’s Day.

She said, “Most ladies are single, desperate and ready to mingle because they don’t want to be alone on Valentine’s day. The married men and guys in relationships don’t want to be left out of the groove as well. So, they take advantage of this fact to enjoy a few hours of pleasure impressing their new catch and leaving their spouses behind.”

The actress, who confessed she didn’t have a lover to celebrate the ‘Love Day’ with caught Saturday Quickie’s attention by her curious post on Instagram some two days or so before St Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine is here and I don’t have a lover or boyfriend. If all these married women know how I turned their husbands down on a daily base they will start paying me a salary,” she had posted.

Inem Peter was born Joy Peter Uboh. She started her journey in Nollywood with a cameo appearance in Wale Adenuga’s Papa Ajasco and has since featured in many films including over six of her own productions.

VANGUARD

