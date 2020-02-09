Actress, Adekemi Taofeek goes sensual to announce skincare line

Kindly Share This Story:

Ebony beautiful Yoruba actress and producer of ‘Baby Mama’ is set to launch a skincare line soon. The subtly busty highly in-demand star made the announcement through her Instagram page recently. The tone of the announcement suggests the skincare product will only be about preserving the dark skin complexion.

Her her statement she said, “Do you know you don’t have to bleach before u look good? Do you know you can be black and still look beautiful? Do you know you don’t have to empty your account before you glow?.”

Adekemi Taofeek who doesn’t hide her disgust for ladies who bleach their skin revealed the name of the skincare products as ‘Omo Dudu’ (meaning black child) set.

