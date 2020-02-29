Accidents: Reps ask Works Ministry to install traffic signs on highways, military checkpoints

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

To prevent accidents and other traffic mishaps, the House of Representatives has asked the Ministry of Works and Housing and other relevant agencies of government to immediately install traffic signs on the federal highways across the country.

Also asked to join in the directives was the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA just as the Federal Roads Safety Commission, FRSC was urged to provide interim measures before permanent signs are put along the highways.

The House believed that the provision of adequate road signs will mitigate road accidents on the highways.

The resolutions came on the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Victor Mela (Gombe, APC) at the plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Mela noted that Nigeria has about 194,394 kilometres of the road network which is the largest in Sub- Sahara Africa

According to him, most of the roads were built more than 40 years ago and are not being properly maintained over the years.

He noted that most integral elements of the smooth flow of traffic on the highways were the proper posting of and visibility of road signs which indicated the condition of the highway to the drivers.

He expressed worry that most dangerous areas on the highway such as sharp bends, uphill, downhill and blind spots do not have adequate warning signs and construction of site a situation that has caused many deaths.

The lawmaker added that most Armed Forces checkpoints on the federal highway don’t have caution traffic signs from 50 meters away to the barricade indicating the existence of roadblocks, arguing that the lack of this signs had caused many avoidable accidents.

Adopting the motion, mandated its Committee on Works and FERMA to ensure compliance to the resolutions.

