The 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon reached a fitting finale yesterday with Kenya’s David Bamarssai, emerging the men’s champion with 2:10:23, a new course record.

In the women’s race, Sharon Cherop also of Kenya topped the field. Barmassai was chased very closely by Ethiopia’s Dekebo Dakamo who finished at 2:10:55 to place second, while Paul Chege from Kenya took third place with 2.11.23 seconds.

The Technical Adviser of the race, Norrie Williamson, said the timing of the race was still in order, given the temperature under which they ran.

“The time returned was fair enough because of the temperature. They ran fairly well with a lot of energy,” he said.

The winner, Bamarssai gave thanks to God and his coach who encouraged him. Kenya runners dominated the podium, winning seven out of 10 available prize money.

