Abuja Court dissolves 4-month-old marriage over lack of love

A Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, on Thursday dissolved a four-month-old marriage between one Rashidat Maliki and Idris Bello on the grounds of incompatibility and lack of love.

Maliki, who resides in Kubwa, Abuja, had sought dissolution of her marriage to Bello for lack of love in the union.

According to her, the troubled marriage was contracted in October, 2019, under Islamic Law.

She, however, urged the court to end the marriage to enable her have peace of mind.

The petitioner said she no loves the respondent.

The respondent, through his counsel, Rueben Egwuaba, said the marriage had broken because the couple do not live together.

Egwuaba said that the respondent agrees that the court should dissolve his marriage to the petitioner.

The presiding judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, dissolved the marriage in accordance with Islamic Law and ordered the petitioner to obtain her certificate of divorce from the court’s registry.

Adamu also ordered the petitioner to observe “Iddah” which is a waiting period to observe her three-month menstrual cycle before contracting any other marriage.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

