By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Executive Governor, Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has praised the active commitment of Ijebu Muslim College of old students association, IMCOSA for their contribution towards the growth of Western education and indeed the development of their alma mater.

Abiodun disclosed this at the commissioning of a N50 million worth Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) 3-D Science laboratory, donated by Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the College.

The governor who applauded IMCOSA on the school’s 70th anniversary and the Chief Executive Officer, Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, Mr. Abdulrasaq Isa, a member of IMCOSA, for donating a science laboratory to the school, explained that the donation showed that development of a society was an inclusive affairs.

“This is no doubt a big celebration. Today’s event goes beyond physical building that represent the school or the additional structure, it is a validation that building the future together is a mantra of administration and an inclusive development of any society. This celebration of today and many successes associated with Ijebu Muslim School, are contributed by committed individuals who value the importance of Western education and are determined to expand access to it for Muslim children.

“Why I commend the founders of this school for making a duty to work hand in hand for the speedy development the College which has in turned produced great people in the society; and the old students for their continuous initiatives; our government is pledging to participate in the developmental projects in the school.

His word: “We have listened to the complaints of the schools and I have addressed the members of the agencies to look into the issue of encroachment and erosion without further delay. To encourage the old student of the school, the government of Ogun state will be contributing a dining hall for the students. This is not the only contribution that we will make towards the development of this prestigious institution, but just one of the many,” he said.

On his part, the national president, IMCOSA, Mr. Kayode Sote who welcomed members and dignitaries to the event, said that the tremendous support of the old students have continued to enhance the growth of education in the school and in the state.

Sote used the occasion to called for the on the need to address the issues pertinent to education such as improvement on teachers’ capacity building; the review of the curriculum and the embrace of entrepreneurial education.

According to him, “The new global order is knowledge economy and any country that is not knowledge driven or unwilling to join the bandwagon risks being left behind with adverse consequences for her economy and people. So, Nigeria must add value to her natural resources through the application of knowledge.

“The need to review the curricula and strengthen the teaching techniques of the teachers in primary schools so as to expose the pupils to modern teaching facility and prepare them for secondary education is sacrosanct. It is imperative to encourage train-the-trainers concept for secondary school teachers as part of human capital development and capacity building while at the same time exposing them to modern techniques of teaching especially in the area of ICT programs on regular basis.”

“There is also need to encourage vocational education with functional equipment among students which will expose them to carpentry for instance. They will be able to repair some school items like broken windows, doors tables and chairs and also embrace other courses like welding, domestic science, among others. It’s obvious that education is the bedrock of a nation’s developmental strategy the world over and in consonance with the global truism of the concept; Ogun state government should package its own version.

On the school’s infrastructure, the President reiterated the association’s commitment and devotion to the development of the institution while calling on the government for relevant assistance and reintroduction of Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) levy.

While noting that limited resources were the major challenge of IMCOSA, chairman of the old student called for more government support.

“We solicit the support of the governor to allow IMCOSA supervise the ongoing construction of the new assembly hall so that we can generate revenue for their maintenance. Also the government should reintroduce the PTA levy of N l, 900 to assist the college in meeting some auxiliary expenses like payment of PTA teachers, security guards, maintenance of school bus, computers, transportation of students to honour inter-college competitions for sports, literary and debate; and quiz competitions, prize giving day among others.” He added.

The Laboratory Consultant, General Manager Operations, Mr. Nwogu said the science laboratory donated by Waltersmith Pretroman Oil Limited, was one of the its kind in Nigeria that will boost the education system.

“We are happy for this donation as it will make teaching Science easier and fun. I also believe that by the time the Ministry of Education are done with the review of the present curriculum which is almost obsolete, upgraded curriculum will be made. And if this school can have a facility like this, it means that they are a step ahead.”

