Abiodun offers employment to OOU Best Graduating Students

By Adesina Wahab

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has offered automatic employment to two Best Graduating students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, Ago Iwoye, just as he promised a better deal for the education sector in the state.

They are Ajayi Opeyemi and Chinoso Justice who emerged best graduating students in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 academic sessions.

Abiodun made the offers at the weekend in Ago Iwoye during the 28th and 29th convocation ceremonies of the school.

The governor, who expressed satisfaction that the institution is on the path of progress, added that education would be given pride of place in the scheme of things in the state.

“Our state is noted for blazing the trail in many sectors, especially education, where we produced pioneers in many fields and we won’t lower the standards. We are raising the bar. For this great university, we appreciate the leadership that has ensured the seamless running of academic sessions for eight years.

“We thank the management for ensuring the accreditation of over 97 per cent of the courses. The one that is pending, we are building studios and providing other amenities for the accreditation of the course. I am also happy about the introduction of new courses nursing, music and others and we will support getting full accreditation for them too,” he said.

Abiodun had earlier inaugurated some projects in the school.

In his speech, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ganiyu Olatunde, said a total of 41, our of the 9,566 that graduated in the two sessions bagged first-class degrees.

He added that the support of the state government, corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals had helped in recording some notable achievements in the university.

On the provision of accommodation for staff and students on campus, the VC disclosed that from the modest beginning of 150 students being accommodated on campus, the figure had risen to 1,300.

He added that with a student population of over 25,000 any investment in the sector would be rewarding.

He explained that discussions were going on with some private developers to invest in the sector.

Three eminent Nigerians namely the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and retired Maj.Gen. S.A Awosanya were honoured with doctorate degrees at the event.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

