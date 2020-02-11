Abandoned Corpses: Delta hospital to carry out mass burial

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Over 300 corpses reportedly abandoned at the Central Hospital’s mortuary, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State, would soon be given mass burial.

The Zonal Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Roy Maduka, who disclosed this while receiving the Chairman of the State’s Hospital Management Board, HMB, Dr Austin Obidi and his team, said the Mortuary which was originally designed to accommodate less than 60 bodies at a time, was currently battling with an excess of 600 corpses within the small space.

He, however, appeal to the State government to consider the establishment of a State-of-the-Art Modern Mortuary at the Hospital.

He said the Hospital was now enjoying constant power supply after the State Government acquired and installation a 33kva transformer, adding that it would help in easing the current practice of just embalmment of dead bodies deposited at the mortuary.

Maduka said: “The mortuary is old and relies on embalmment of bodies. The building was constructed to take about 50-60 bodies at a time. Currently, we have over 600 corpses in the small space. Over half of the bodies are unknown/abandoned corpses.

“We are currently making plans to conduct a mass burial for the unknown corpses in the mortuary. Plans are also being made to build a holding place for the abandoned corpses for some time before mass burial can be conducted.

“With the current constant power supply in the Hospital, it will be highly appreciated if the State Government can build a modern mortuary for the Hospital”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: