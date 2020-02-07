Abacha’s innocent, loot belong to his successors— Al-Mustapha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

As the news continue to make headlines over the latest return of multi-million Dollars allegedly stashed in foreign banks by former Nigerian military ruler, General Sani Abacha, his former Chief Security Officer, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, has said the “Abacha loot” were stolen by the dictator’s successors.

Al-Mustapha queried the source of the stories, saying they were just lies against his late boss. He spoke on the Voice of America, VOA, Hausa Service, monitored by journalists in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to him, when late Abacha assumed leadership in Nigeria, there was about $200 billion in Nigeria’s foreign reserve.

“But before Abacha died, our foreign reserve rose to over $900 billion,” he said.

He said late Abacha had stepped on so many toes while he held forte, which is the reason some people were so angry and could sponsor such lies against him.

All the money been repatriated, Al-Mustapha said, were those stolen by some leaders who served after Abacha’s death.

He alleged that late Abacha’s successors in the Presidential Villa were the thieves who stole the billions and hid the money elsewhere.

He said: “I was forced to implicate the leadership of the defunct PTF under President Buhari then, during the military era.

“If there will be a genuine fight against corruption in Nigeria, many people will be arrested.”

Vanguard

