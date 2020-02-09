9mobile to facilitate FG’s broadband policy with 4G network expansion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Telecommunication Service Provider, 9mobile, yesterday said it will help the federal government accelerate broadband penetration in the country by expanding its 4G network base to about 16 cities in the country.

The telco said that to improve on the 30 per cent penetration the country achieved in the last broadband plan, every stakeholder should bring influence to bear.

Making the commitment at the company’s Banana Island Lagos, Acting Managing Director, Mr Stephane Beuvelet, said the focus of the company is to increase the internet penetration and establish a reputation as the network that adds value to the communities in Nigeria.

This is also as he said the effort will help the federal government achieve broadband penetration across the length and breadth of the country.

He said: “You are aware that internet penetration reached 30 percent at the end of last year. and there’s a lot of ambitious targets for Nigeria in the next four years, there’s a new policy of new national digital economic policy and strategy for digital Nigeria which was been presented at the end of last year, and the country is targeting 75 percent penetration.

“So at 9mobile, we are trying to leverage on that to provide broadband, especially by enabling 4G in different cities of Nigeria. We have already introduced our 4G at the end of last year. This is because everybody needs good quality network and our network is known for quality.

“Good data is a foundation for everybody in this country for personal, business and entertainment activities among others. Also, all the new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, AI, Internet of Things, IoT, Block Chain among others will all be riding on quality data network,”

He also added that apart from bringing 4G to these new cities, which include Enugu, Calabar, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Nassarawa, among others, the 4G internet comes with the lowest latency rate in the market that guarantees the best speed results.

