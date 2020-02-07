50 law firms gun for glory in Abuja Lawyers League

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele

Organisers of the Abuja Lawyers League, ALL, on Friday, stated that 14 teams, involving 50 law firms would be battling it out for honours in the fourth edition of the league.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Head of Organizing Committee, ALL, Mr. Olujimi Olujide, stated that the games, which was scheduled to hold at the King’s Turf Arena (Panorama), Wuse, Abuja, between February 22 and April 5, 2020, is aimed at creating an environment for lawyers to socialize outside the courtrooms.

Olujide said, “This year, we have 14 teams and 50 law firms participating both old and new law firms getting involved. We have some law firms that are merged with other law firms to create a team.

“Basically the idea behind the competition is to create a separate platform outside the courtrooms, outside meetings or legal dealings, the competition is strictly for lawyers and so far it has grown and we hope that we have a fantastic one this year with the plans that we have for the competition this year.

“The way this commission has been fashioned out, we have 14 teams divided into two groups; we just had the draws. We have seven teams in each group and the top two teams after six weeks will play the final and the third place respectively.

“Over the years we have had prizes, this year there will be a prize too and it is not just for fun, there are little tokens for the winners to compensate them with. The first prize is N250,000, second prize is N200,000 and the third prize is N150,000.”

Olujide noted that apart from leisure and the opportunity to keep fit, as part of corporate social responsibility, the group of lawyers had also visited internally displaced persons, IDP, camps, in which clothing, sporting clothes, and toiletries were given.

He added, “My goal is to create a larger platform, the platform is getting larger and I want to do more in terms of corporate social responsibility. And we would want to introduce awareness of blood pressure.

“We get to hear cases of people just slumping without even knowing they had high blood pressure, so we want to create that awareness as part of our aim and goal for this year’s competition.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: