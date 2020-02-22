398 benefit from NYSC free medical outreach in Anambra community

Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 398 persons on Saturday benefitted from the free medical outreach organised by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) for people of Umuoba-Anam Community in Anambra East local government of Anambra.

While speaking on the free medical outreach with the theme: “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers”, the NYSC Coordinator in Anambra, Mr Kehinde Aremu, said it was in response to the rate of maternal related deaths among the poor and rural people; most of which were avoidable.

Aremu said that it was regrettable that people in the rural areas did not have access to minimal health care services, either because they did not exist or they were costly.

He said that in reaction to this, NYSC engaged the services of Corps doctors and other medical related graduates to reach out to those in need.

According to him, malaria has the highest number of cases with 116, followed by hypertension, diabetes and osteoarthritis, which recorded 87, 62 and 39 cases respectively.

Others were Childhood diarrhoea 28; respiratory tract infections 16; suspected tuberculosis five; anaemia 23; hepatitis B+ 16; jaw tumors three and three unspecified ailments.

He said that a total of 194 patients were referred to specialist hospitals for follow up due to the nature of their ailments, while 80 mosquito nets were distributed to pregnant women, nursing mothers, under-five children and the elderly.

Aremu commended the corps members for their dedication to service while describing them as very qualified to give the best medical services.

The coordinator promised that the medical outreach would be a continuous exercise.

He thanked the people for the massive turnout and their cooperation towards the success of the outreach.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: