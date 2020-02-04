39 teams hit Lagos for 2020 International Polo tourney

Kindly Share This Story:

By Solomon Nwoke

The Lagos Polo Club is agog as the NPA/GTBank Lagos International Polo tournament gallops off today, promising to be the most exciting in decades with a record 39 teams jostling for top honours.

The teams which are fully armed with foreign professionals and fortified with thoroughbred Argentine horses are competing for honours in the four major cups categories, The Silver Cup, The Lagos Low Cup, The Open Cup and the event’s biggest prize, the Majekodunmi Cup respectively.

For almost a decade in the rich history of the international polo festival, the glamorous event would be decided over two weeks of bumper to bumper polo actions running from Tuesday to Sunday in the first and second stages.

Four glittering subsidiary prizes, the Oba of Lagos, the Governor Cup, the Italian Ambassador’s Cup, and the Independence Cup are also on offer during the fiesta reputed as the oldest polo tournament in the country, dating back to the early 1900s.

Tournament Manager, Seyi Oyinlola confirmed that at a world press conference heralding the 2020 international polo fiesta, declaring that all is set for the glamorous event that promises to be the most competitive and the most exciting in years. “It’s going to be two weeks of thrilling polo experience for the lovers of the game”n he added.

Oyinlola who commended GTBank, the main sponsor, stated that having gained reputation as the biggest polo tournament in West Africa, the Lagos Polo Club looks forward to delivering great values for the sponsors and participants during the epoch fiesta.

Oyinlola, who gave a break of the teams vying for top honours during the 12 days of excitements, also disclosed that professional players from Argentina, United Kingdom, South Africa, and professional umpires will also feature in the tournament.

The first week of the polo extravaganza that gallops off February 4 through to February 9, 2020 features teams contesting for laurels in the Silver Cup category and the highly sort after Lagos Open Cup with home teams and visiting teams squaring up for the glittering prizes.

The high stake second week and final stage that runs from February 11 to 16 packs solid punches as loaded and heavily fortified Lagos teams and ambitious visiting teams battle for the Low Cup and one of the most revered polo cups in the continent, the legendary Majekodunmi Cup.

Olashoju also stated that with the number of expected teams and the caliber of players who would showcase their awesome skills, the 2020 edition of the tournament promises an intense competition and a wonderful experience of entertainment for sponsors, players, guests and fans alike.

Vanguard News

