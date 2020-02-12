Breaking News
39 additional people on Diamond Princess cruise ship diagnosed with coronavirus

An additional 39 people quarantined on a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, officials said.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato announced the new cases on Wednesday, local time, bringing the total of cases to 174, including at least 24 Americans.

“Out of 53 new test results, 39 people were found positive,” he told reporters. The new cases include a quarantine official who was infected, the health minister said.

Among those hospitalized, four are in serious condition and either on ventilators or in an intensive care unit, he said. The 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess have been under quarantine since last week.

The lockdown was issued after a former passenger who got off the ship in Hong Kong last month tested positive for the virus. It is expected to remain in effect until at least Feb. 19 — 14 days after the isolation period began.

