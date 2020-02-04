Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

38-yr-old church member defiles 13-yr girl during church vigil in Ondo

On 5:50 amIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kaduna police arrests man, friend for faking kidnap

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A 13-year-old girl (Favour Babalola) who accompanied her parents to a vigil at a Church along ldanre road in Akure, the Ondo state capital has been defiled by a 38-year-old church member, Olamide Awogbayi.

Police image-maker in the state, Femi Joseph said in a statement that the ugly incident occurred at about 11pm last Saturday.

Joseph said that the suspect, who is now in police custody, lured the victim to a nearby uncompleted building near the church and defiled her.

The police spokesperson noted that the parents of the victim later discovered that she was missing in the church and raised alarm.

A search party was reportedly organised by the church workers and the victim was later discovered inside the uncompleted building unconscious and bleeding profusely from her private part.

ALSO READ: The snoring church wakes up?

Vanguard gathered that the victim was rushed to the hospital and later discovered that she had been defiled.

The victim reportedly after she became conscious gave a vivid description of the person who defiled her and after much investigation the suspect was fingered and handed over to the police.

He was said to have confessed and blamed the devil for his crime.

Reports had it that the victim was still on admission at the hospital following injuries she sustained from the defilement.

Police spokesperson, Femi Joseph, said that the suspect would soon be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

Leaders of the church declined to comment when approached for comment.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!