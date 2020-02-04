38-yr-old church member defiles 13-yr girl during church vigil in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A 13-year-old girl (Favour Babalola) who accompanied her parents to a vigil at a Church along ldanre road in Akure, the Ondo state capital has been defiled by a 38-year-old church member, Olamide Awogbayi.

Police image-maker in the state, Femi Joseph said in a statement that the ugly incident occurred at about 11pm last Saturday.

Joseph said that the suspect, who is now in police custody, lured the victim to a nearby uncompleted building near the church and defiled her.

The police spokesperson noted that the parents of the victim later discovered that she was missing in the church and raised alarm.

A search party was reportedly organised by the church workers and the victim was later discovered inside the uncompleted building unconscious and bleeding profusely from her private part.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was rushed to the hospital and later discovered that she had been defiled.

The victim reportedly after she became conscious gave a vivid description of the person who defiled her and after much investigation the suspect was fingered and handed over to the police.

He was said to have confessed and blamed the devil for his crime.

Reports had it that the victim was still on admission at the hospital following injuries she sustained from the defilement.

Police spokesperson, Femi Joseph, said that the suspect would soon be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

Leaders of the church declined to comment when approached for comment.

